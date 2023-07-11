Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lifted by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after acquiring an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC opened at $452.59 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

