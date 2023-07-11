New Potomac Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,538 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after buying an additional 945,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,952,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 742,569 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

