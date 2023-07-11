Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Genworth Financial Inc.

Genworth Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Genworth Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Genworth Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $27,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.