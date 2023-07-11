Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

