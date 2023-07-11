New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $295.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

