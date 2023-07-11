New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,728.83 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,646.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2,516.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

