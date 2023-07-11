iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Cut by Passaic Partners LLC

Passaic Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 209,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 164,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

