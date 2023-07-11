Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.64.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

