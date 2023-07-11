Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Position Boosted by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0581 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.