Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Raises Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.80%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

