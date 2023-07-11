Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

