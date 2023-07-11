Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 175.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,178 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

