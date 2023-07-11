Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.
Kadant Stock Performance
Shares of KAI opened at $210.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $229.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant
In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kadant
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
