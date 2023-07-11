Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $210.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $229.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Kadant’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

