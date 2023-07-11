Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,307 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.