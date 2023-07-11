Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BBY opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,534 shares of company stock valued at $25,619,788 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.