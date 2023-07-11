Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.