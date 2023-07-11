Atlas Private Wealth Management Invests $791,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $374.62 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $383.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.54 and a 200 day moving average of $315.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

