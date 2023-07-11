Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

