Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

