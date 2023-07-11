Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 795,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after purchasing an additional 102,625 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

