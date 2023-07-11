Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $59,634,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 281,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Zscaler by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,611 shares of company stock worth $10,063,461 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

