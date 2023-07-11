Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 142 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $189.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.77.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

