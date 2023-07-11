Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CB opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.