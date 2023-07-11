Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 1,068 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

IJK opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

