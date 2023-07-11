Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $$5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.92.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.0 %

CHH opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

