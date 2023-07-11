Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

