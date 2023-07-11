Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 997 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.7 %

VSH opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

