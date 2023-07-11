Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,189 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

