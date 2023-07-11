Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,222,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,752,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $1,945,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

