Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,161.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

GE opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $110.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

