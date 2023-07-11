Clean Yield Group Purchases Shares of 300 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.25. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

