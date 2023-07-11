Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.