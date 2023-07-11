Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -769.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

