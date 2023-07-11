Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $230.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.