Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after acquiring an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

