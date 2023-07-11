Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after buying an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -317.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

