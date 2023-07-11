Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

