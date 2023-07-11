L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

