Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

NYSE:OC opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $132.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.