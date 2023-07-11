Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

