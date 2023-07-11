Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

