American National Bank Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,961 shares of company stock worth $5,877,847 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

