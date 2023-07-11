American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American National Bank increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 807.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.