iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

