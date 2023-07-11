American National Bank Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American National Bank grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 963.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.