American National Bank Sells 145 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $398.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.43 and a 200 day moving average of $359.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $405.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

