American National Bank Trims Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.