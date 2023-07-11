American National Bank Acquires 164 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The firm has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

