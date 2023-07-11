American National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American National Bank lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $392.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $393.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.63 and a 200 day moving average of $334.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.