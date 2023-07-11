American National Bank Has $350,000 Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

American National Bank grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 19,418.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $2,707,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $2,368,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.